The House Factory: Halloween with Andrew Azara — Dublin

Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Opium Botanical GardenMore details
Turn a Dublin Halloween getaway into a daytime-to-evening house session. The House Factory’s seventh chapter brings Andrew Azara to Opium’s Botanical Garden for a Halloween party centered on house grooves and a candlelit atmosphere. The early start leaves room for dinner or another stop afterward. The organizer lists ages 21+ with ID required; check the final support lineup, ticket tier and entry conditions before booking.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 2–9:30 p.m. Dublin local time (GMT).
Where: Opium Botanical Garden, 13–14 Liberty Lane, Portobello, Dublin, Ireland.
Price: Advertised ticket range €22.42–€38.52; confirm current tier and fees.
Confirm current prices, availability, boarding or entry requirements and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional artwork courtesy of The House Factory via Eventbrite.
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