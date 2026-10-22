The House Factory: Halloween with Andrew Azara — Dublin

Turn a Dublin Halloween getaway into a daytime-to-evening house session. The House Factory’s seventh chapter brings Andrew Azara to Opium’s Botanical Garden for a Halloween party centered on house grooves and a candlelit atmosphere. The early start leaves room for dinner or another stop afterward. The organizer lists ages 21+ with ID required; check the final support lineup, ticket tier and entry conditions before booking.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 2–9:30 p.m. Dublin local time (GMT).

Where: Opium Botanical Garden, 13–14 Liberty Lane, Portobello, Dublin, Ireland.

Price: Advertised ticket range €22.42–€38.52; confirm current tier and fees.

Official details and tickets

Confirm current prices, availability, boarding or entry requirements and exact details with the organizer before attending.