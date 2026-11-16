The Hour Mic: Stand-Up at Grand Central
Wednesday, December 2, 2026

The Hour Mic: Stand-Up at Grand Central

2447 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009

Grand Central Restaurant & Bar

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Free audience admission; performers must buy one item

About This Event

A short set can be the beginning of a good joke—or the first draft of one. Feel Good Comedy Productions gives comics at every experience level an hour to test material at Grand Central. For the audience, the pleasure is catching stand-up while it is still taking shape in a neighborhood bar.

Featured occurrence: Wednesday, December 2, 2026, show 7:30–8:30 p.m., at Grand Central Restaurant & Bar, 2447 18th Street NW, Adams Morgan. The active series runs every Wednesday. Signups begin at 7 p.m. and close when full; each comic gets five minutes. Audience admission is free. Performers must buy one item and sign up in person; an online ticket does not guarantee stage time. Ages 21+. Confirm the selected date and signup details with the organizer.

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Date

Wednesday, December 2, 2026 07:30 pm

Location

Grand Central Restaurant & Bar
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