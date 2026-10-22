The Haunted Ballroom with KNOLLDOLL
Saturday, October 31, 2026

The Haunted Ballroom with KNOLLDOLL

3185 Wilson Boulevard, Clarendon, Arlington, VA 22201

Clarendon Ballroom

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Venue lists tickets from $15.71; current tiers may change

About This Event

Spend Halloween night moving between the main ballroom, underground lounge and rooftop as KNOLLDOLL brings house, techno and melodic house. Expect costumes, themed decor and a costume contest. Ages 21+ with government-issued photo ID. Confirm the closing schedule for the overnight clock change.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday; clocks change overnight Eastern.
Where: Clarendon Ballroom, 3185 Wilson Boulevard, Clarendon, Arlington, VA 22201.
Price: Venue lists tickets from $15.71; current tiers may change.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Halloween weekend promotional artwork courtesy of Clarendon Ballroom.

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Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 09:00 pm

Location

Clarendon Ballroom
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