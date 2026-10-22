The Haunted Ballroom with KNOLLDOLL

Spend Halloween night moving between the main ballroom, underground lounge and rooftop as KNOLLDOLL brings house, techno and melodic house. Expect costumes, themed decor and a costume contest. Ages 21+ with government-issued photo ID. Confirm the closing schedule for the overnight clock change.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday; clocks change overnight Eastern.

Where: Clarendon Ballroom, 3185 Wilson Boulevard, Clarendon, Arlington, VA 22201.

Price: Venue lists tickets from $15.71; current tiers may change.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.