The Haunted Ballroom with KNOLLDOLL

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
Clarendon BallroomMore details
Spend Halloween night moving between the main ballroom, underground lounge and rooftop as KNOLLDOLL brings house, techno and melodic house. Expect costumes, themed decor and a costume contest. Ages 21+ with government-issued photo ID. Confirm the closing schedule for the overnight clock change.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 9 p.m.–2 a.m. Sunday; clocks change overnight Eastern.
Where: Clarendon Ballroom, 3185 Wilson Boulevard, Clarendon, Arlington, VA 22201.
Price: Venue lists tickets from $15.71; current tiers may change.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Halloween weekend promotional artwork courtesy of Clarendon Ballroom.
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