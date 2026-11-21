Give holiday shopping a local purpose at The Gratitude Exchange. Markets for Good brings makers, handmade gifts and family activities into Patrick Henry Recreation Center for an indoor afternoon supporting Alexandria children. Browse pottery, jewelry, candles and other small business goods, then leave time for the kids’ craft corner and a photo with Santa. Admission and parking are free, with an RSVP required for everyone attending; Santa photos are offered on a pay what you can basis. Guests can bring a new, unwrapped toy or new socks and underwear for children ages 0 to 18, and donations are optional. Children must stay with a supervising adult. Confirm exact activities and details with the organizer before attending.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Avenue, Alexandria. Free admission and parking. RSVP for everyone attending; shopping and optional activities may cost extra.

Official details and free RSVP