Friday // Apr 21, 2023
The Drive-In Screening: A League of Their Own
1309 5th St NE Washington, DC 20002
About this event
Let’s roll down the windows, feel that warm breeze and turn up the radio because the Drive-In at Union Market is back! A DC “must-do,” the series of eight movies launches on April 7 and will continue through July 21 on the first and third Friday of every month. This is a cinephile and foodie match made in heaven, with better-than-average concessions. Watch movies under the stars while munching and sipping on local, regional and international foods from Union Market.