The Dr. Seuss Experience at Tysons Corner Center is an imaginative and interactive immersion into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss. Journey through your favorite stories and come face-to-face with iconic characters as if they jumped right off the pages. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

It will be the FIRST to feature the brand new, 1,300 square foot “Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze,” the only one of its kind in the world!

Starting on April 7th, DC-area Dr. Seuss fans of all ages will get to Swing among Truffula Trees from The Lorax, gaze upon a balloon-filled installation from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and take a spin on a carousel inspired by If I Ran the Circus and join the Circus McGurkus!