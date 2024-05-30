The District’s ‘Truck Touch

Please join Mayor Muriel Bowser On Saturday, June 3, 2023, the District’s Citywide “Truck Touch” will be held at RFK Stadium, Lot 8. Coordinated annually by the Department of Public Works (DPW), this free family festival includes a host of DC government agencies that will present and demonstrate nearly 30 vehicles used to clean and repair streets, change traffic lights, collect refuse, clear snow, provide emergency services, administer mobile health care, and more. Children will be encouraged to climb into the vehicles, and residents of all ages can learn more about how the equipment operates.

The event, which is celebrating its 16th year, will also include other activities; for example, the Department of Parks and Recreation will offer tennis, basketball and fitness activities, and the Department of Energy and Environment will provide a racetrack featuring an Electric Vehicle Grand Prix race with electric vehicles built by local high students. Other agencies will provide direct services and disseminate information about various DC government resources.

“We invite the community to join us on a ‘truck-tastic’ adventure where kids have access to a convoy of trucks and both young and young at heart can indulge in an array of activities,” said DPW Director Timothy Spriggs. “The electric vehicle race will add another level of excitement as folks get to see students apply what they’ve learned as they race around a live track.”