The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia
Sunday, June 7, 2026

The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Four Seasons Hotel

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About This Event

The Capital Pride Alliance invites you to step boldly into Pride season at The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia for a luxurious brunch celebration honoring the 2026 Capital Pride Honors recipients and benefiting the Pride365 Fund.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in fuchsia to symbolize empowerment and unapologetic self-expression. Enjoy an indulgent high-end brunch featuring an expansive variety of chef-curated Mediterranean, All-American/DC, Latin American, and Asian food stations, assortment of desserts, with cocktails and mocktails, and audacious drag and burlesque performances throughout the afternoon.

  • Special Pre-Program Cocktail Social: 11:30 AM*
  • Official Program: 12:00 noon

*Guests are highly encouraged to arrive by 11:30 AM for to enjoy a special pre-program cocktail social before the official program begins promptly at 12 Noon with brunch to follow.

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Date

Sunday, June 7, 2026 11:30 am

Location

Four Seasons Hotel
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