The Capital Pride Alliance invites you to step boldly into Pride season at The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia for a luxurious brunch celebration honoring the 2026 Capital Pride Honors recipients and benefiting the Pride365 Fund.

Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in fuchsia to symbolize empowerment and unapologetic self-expression. Enjoy an indulgent high-end brunch featuring an expansive variety of chef-curated Mediterranean, All-American/DC, Latin American, and Asian food stations, assortment of desserts, with cocktails and mocktails, and audacious drag and burlesque performances throughout the afternoon.

Special Pre-Program Cocktail Social : 11:30 AM*

: 11:30 AM* Official Program: 12:00 noon

*Guests are highly encouraged to arrive by 11:30 AM for to enjoy a special pre-program cocktail social before the official program begins promptly at 12 Noon with brunch to follow.