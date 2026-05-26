Tuesday, June 23rd, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia
Four Seasons HotelMore details
About This Event
The Capital Pride Alliance invites you to step boldly into Pride season at The Audacity Brunch: In Full Fuchsia for a luxurious brunch celebration honoring the 2026 Capital Pride Honors recipients and benefiting the Pride365 Fund.
Guests are encouraged to dress to impress in fuchsia to symbolize empowerment and unapologetic self-expression. Enjoy an indulgent high-end brunch featuring an expansive variety of chef-curated Mediterranean, All-American/DC, Latin American, and Asian food stations, assortment of desserts, with cocktails and mocktails, and audacious drag and burlesque performances throughout the afternoon.
- Special Pre-Program Cocktail Social: 11:30 AM*
- Official Program: 12:00 noon
*Guests are highly encouraged to arrive by 11:30 AM for to enjoy a special pre-program cocktail social before the official program begins promptly at 12 Noon with brunch to follow.
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