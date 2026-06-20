Friday, May 23rd, 2025 @ 12:00:am
Saturday, July 11, 2026
The Arbor College Park Summer Party
4800 Berwyn House Road College Park, MD 20740
The Arbor College Park ApartmentsMore details
About This Event
Join us for The Arbor College Park Summer Party—good vibes, great people, and sunny fun all day long!
Get Ready for The Arbor College Park Summer Party!
Join us for a summer party on Arbor College Park’s 5-acre lawn, one of the community’s signature outdoor amenities. Enjoy live music, lawn games, free food and beverages, prizes, and a first look at one of the newest apartment communities near UMD.
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