The Arbor College Park Summer Party
Saturday, July 11, 2026

The Arbor College Park Summer Party

4800 Berwyn House Road College Park, MD 20740

The Arbor College Park Apartments

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About This Event

Join us for The Arbor College Park Summer Party—good vibes, great people, and sunny fun all day long!

Get Ready for The Arbor College Park Summer Party!

Join us for a summer party on Arbor College Park’s 5-acre lawn, one of the community’s signature outdoor amenities. Enjoy live music, lawn games, free food and beverages, prizes, and a first look at one of the newest apartment communities near UMD.

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Date

Saturday, July 11, 2026 05:00 pm

Location

The Arbor College Park Apartments
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