A Happier Thanksgiving: Wine Tasting at Sip & Shop Cellars

Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6–9 p.m. EST

Sip & Shop Cellars — South Riding, Northern Virginia

25031 Riding Plaza, Suite 110, South Riding, VA 20152

Price: $20 plus ticketing fees; organizer’s ticket page currently lists admission from $23.18.

Take some of the guesswork out of the holiday wine run and make an evening of it. Sip & Shop Cellars hosts a Thanksgiving-focused tasting with more than 30 wines from five or six vendors, giving you room to compare styles and ask which bottles might suit your table. The tasting fee can be applied toward a wine purchase; confirm the redemption terms directly with the shop. It is a useful excuse to explore a new South Riding neighborhood business before the holiday rush.

Ages 21+; bring valid ID and register ahead. Confirm current availability, fees, redemption terms and exact details with the organizer.

Official event information · Tickets, RSVP and attendance details

Illustrative photo by Caroline Attwood on Unsplash.