Terri & The Back Alley Rhythm Cats at Hank Dietle’s

Rockabilly, jump blues and roots rock make a good argument for leaving the couch on Thanksgiving Eve. Terri & The Back Alley Rhythm Cats bring those sounds, along with Latin rhythms and soul, to Hank Dietle’s for a compact-room show with room in the music to move.



Wednesday, November 25, 2026, 8–11 p.m., at Hank Dietle’s Tavern, 11010 Rockville Pike, Rockville, in the North Bethesda area. Terri Burroughs handles vocals, with Byron Williams on drums, Jerry del Rosso on bass and Jay Byrd on guitar. Cover is $10; food and drinks are additional. Make it an early dinner nearby followed by the band rather than a rush straight to showtime. Confirm cover, admission policies and current details with the tavern.

Official event details and registration