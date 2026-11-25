Follow the honey to Capitol Hill for a holiday gathering with the DC Beekeepers Alliance. Its December potluck combines shared food, stories from the beekeeping year and a community Black Jar Contest, with local and unusual honeys to taste. Bring a dish for the table and listen as beekeepers recount the season’s adventures. Beekeepers can also bring their own honey for the tasting contest. The appeal is in meeting the people behind the jars and discovering how much character a taste of honey can carry. The alliance explicitly welcomes the public to its free in-person meetings, so curious newcomers can attend too. This holiday gathering meets in the parish hall at 212 East Capitol Street NE, using the rear/basement entrance. Confirm arrival details, potluck arrangements and exact plans with the organizer before attending.

When: December 16, 2026, 6:30–8 p.m. EST

Where: Lutheran Church of the Reformation Parish Hall, 212 East Capitol Street NE, Capitol Hill, Washington, DC 20002; rear/basement entrance

Price: Free and open to the public; bring a dish to share for the potluck

Official details and registration