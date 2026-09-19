Tarot & Journaling Circle: Tools for Strengthening Your Inner Voice

About This Event

Your inner voice is speaking — can you hear it? We each have been given a gift of our inner voice and intuition to help guide us through this life. Learning how to strengthen it can transform how you navigate the inevitable highs and lows that come with being human on earth. In this 2-hour, in-person workshop, we will explore tarot and journaling as tools to strengthen your inner voice. This will be an intimate gathering where we will gather in a coven (or oops, I mean community 😉) to explore intuitively what our inner voice is telling us. Wine, soft drinks, and light snacks will be provided. The workshop will take place in Northwest D.C. The specific location will be shared with registered attendees no later than one week before we gather. This event is being hosted by The Fed Up, a community a designed to help you reclaim your voice. Whether you want to strengthen your inner voice, speak up more at home or work, admit a hard but liberating truth to yourself and others, or use your voice as a tool for positive impact, The Fed Up is here to support you through the soulful journey of unmuting– for yourself, your community and democracy. To learn how to join the chorus of loudmouths, visit www.thefedupcommunity.com