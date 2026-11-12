Crafternoon Cardmaking at Luna Hall

Give your weekend a handmade touch at TAP-DC’s Crafternoon Cardmaking. This relaxed gathering at Luna Hall makes room for cardmaking, origami and conversation, with supplies available while they last. Bring a friend or come on your own: all ages and community members are welcome.

There is no formal lesson to keep up with. Drop in, settle into a project and turn a small piece of paper into something worth passing along. It is an easy creative stop before exploring Chinatown or making a lunch outing of the neighborhood.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Where: Luna Hall, 625 H Street NW, Unit 103, Washington, DC 20001.

Admission: Free. RSVP requested; supplies are limited.

RSVP for Crafternoon Cardmaking. Confirm exact details with the organizer before attending.