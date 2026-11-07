Takoma Park MOVES: A Saturday Dance Class for Every Generation

Some Saturday plans work best when everyone can join in. Takoma Park MOVES brings different generations and experience levels into one studio, using creative warmups and guided dance-making rather than asking newcomers to arrive with polished steps. You can come with family, bring a neighbor or join on your own.



Keep the morning simple: move together for an hour, then head into Takoma Park for lunch and a browse. The sliding-scale fee makes this an easy introduction to a local arts space.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11 a.m.–noon Eastern. Part of a Saturday series running September 12, 2026–May 29, 2027; verify individual dates with Dance Exchange.

Where: Dance Exchange — Takoma Park, Maryland; 7117 Maple Avenue, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Price: $5–$25 per person per class on a sliding scale.

All ages and abilities welcome; no dance experience needed. Drop-ins are welcome and pre-registration is not required. Confirm the selected session, access needs, current rates and exact details with Dance Exchange.

Official event details · Registration or attendance information