Takoma Park Flea/Art Market: A Neighborhood Treasure Hunt

Holiday shopping feels more personal when there is room for a surprise. The Takoma Park Flea/Art Market brings art, handmade pieces and vintage finds into a neighborhood setting at Seekers Church, on the DC side of Takoma. Browse for a record, a piece of jewelry or an unexpected household treasure, and let the stalls determine the route.

This Milofsky Unearthed Arts project offers free admission, making it an easy stop even if you only want to look. Give yourself time to explore the surrounding Carroll Street neighborhood before or after browsing. Enter through the back of the church, as directed by the market listing.

Saturday, November 28, 2026, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Seekers Church, 276 Carroll Street NW, Takoma, Washington, DC 20012. Shopping purchases are extra. This listing features the November occurrence of the last-Saturday market, distinct from the separate seasonal Takoma Flea on Grant Avenue. Official community calendar details. Vendors and supplementary programming may vary; confirm exact details with the organizer before visiting.

Venue exterior photograph courtesy of Seekers Church.