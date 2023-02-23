Led by noted German conductor Jun Märkl, the orchestra’s newly-appointed music director, the Taiwan Philharmonic’s program opens with the U.S. premiere of Ebbs and Flows, by Taiwanese composer Ke-Chia Chen (she/her) – co-commissioned by Washington Performing Arts and Muzik3 Foundation, Inc.

Ke-Chia Chen is a frequent collaborator with the Philadelphia Orchestra and a faculty member of the Curtis Institute of Music. Other pieces on the program are Max Bruch’s ever-popular Scottish Fantasy, a work for violin and orchestra inspired by Scottish folk songs with Taiwanese-born and much-adored Washington Performing Arts’ violinist Paul Huang.