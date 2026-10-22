SZN’D: A 30 & Over Halloween at SOST

Give Halloween a grown-up happy-hour start at this party specifically for guests 30 and older. Pop-culture costumes, DJs, a dessert bar and a photo booth create plenty of ways to settle into the evening. The venue advertises drink specials from 7–9 p.m.; purchases are separate from admission unless your ticket says otherwise. Costumes are welcome rather than required.

When: Friday, October 30, 2026, 7 p.m.–midnight Eastern.

Where: SOST, 1901 9th Street NW, Shaw, Washington, DC 20001.

Price: Tickets from $12 including listed fees; current tiers may change.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.