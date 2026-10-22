SZN’D: A 30 & Over Halloween at SOST

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
SOSTMore details
Give Halloween a grown-up happy-hour start at this party specifically for guests 30 and older. Pop-culture costumes, DJs, a dessert bar and a photo booth create plenty of ways to settle into the evening. The venue advertises drink specials from 7–9 p.m.; purchases are separate from admission unless your ticket says otherwise. Costumes are welcome rather than required.
When: Friday, October 30, 2026, 7 p.m.–midnight Eastern.
Where: SOST, 1901 9th Street NW, Shaw, Washington, DC 20001.
Price: Tickets from $12 including listed fees; current tiers may change.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional image courtesy of SOST / SZN’D.
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