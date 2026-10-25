Suzie Q’s Pumpkin Relay Carving Competition

Hand over the carving knife before your masterpiece is finished. Suzie Q’s turns pumpkin carving into a team relay, with a different teammate taking over every ten minutes. Gather a crew of two to six, watch your shared design evolve and turn an ordinary Tuesday into a neighborhood bar night with a seasonal twist. Each team receives one pumpkin and a carving kit, plus a drink ticket for each player.

When: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Suzie Q’s, Navy Yard, 71 Potomac Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003.

Price: Advertised tickets $15–$35; confirm team-size tiers, ticket basis and checkout fees with the organizer.

Advance team registration is offered, with limited capacity advertised. Remaining availability and the event’s ending time are not confirmed. Check current ticket tiers, drink-ticket conditions, age requirements and exact details with Suzie Q’s before attending.

Official event details · Team registration