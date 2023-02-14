Join us at Casta’s Cuban Rum Bar for the first ever Sunday Drag Brunch Party hosted by KC B. Yoncé 🍹 Indulge in the exotic flavors of Cuba, sip on mimosas and glitter mojitos, and be entertained by spectacular over the top celebrity entertainment impersonators 💃 Guest performers include Mari Con Carne, Ty Dupp, and Stella Ray. Mark your calendars and gather your squad for a brunch experience you won’t forget! RSVP now to reserve your table.

Tickets include the live show. 2 hour bottomless mimosa package add on for $25 (plus tax and tip). All guests at the table must participate in the bottomless package. Bottle specials and glitter mojito towers available for purchase. Food is available a la carte for purchase.

Don’t forget cash for tipping the entertainers!