Summer Wine Pairing Party 2026

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
The Winery at Bull RunMore details
Reserve a seat at our 2026 Summer Wine Pairing Party on Friday, July 24, and enjoy an old-fashioned summer barbeque prepared for you by District Pit BBQ. Foods paired with Bull Run Wines featuring both Reds and Whites, including our 250 Commemorative white wine: Independence!
Our winemaking team will present the food & wine pairings and discuss the flavor profiles of each selection and how they complement one another.
Event timeline:
5:30 – 6:45 PM: Guest check-in, welcome mixer featuring live music and cash bar
6:45 – 7:00 PM: Welcome pour of Independence, and guests seated for dinner
7:00 -8:30 PM: Buffet open, and guests are served Bull Run red & white wines
8:30-9:30 PM: Wine bar open for additional purchases
10:00PM: Event ends, Winery closes.
Raise a glass with us before summer slips away.
Ages 21+ Only.
MENU:
BBQ Beef Shoulder
Smoked Chicken
Veggie Lasagna
Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Cornbread
Brown Sugar Pound Cake
FEATURED WINES:
Independence
2025 Chardonnay
2025 Delaney
2023 Cabernet Franc
Sweet Victory
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