Summer Wine Pairing Party 2026

Reserve a seat at our 2026 Summer Wine Pairing Party on Friday, July 24, and enjoy an old-fashioned summer barbeque prepared for you by District Pit BBQ. Foods paired with Bull Run Wines featuring both Reds and Whites, including our 250 Commemorative white wine: Independence!

Our winemaking team will present the food & wine pairings and discuss the flavor profiles of each selection and how they complement one another.

Event timeline:

5:30 – 6:45 PM: Guest check-in, welcome mixer featuring live music and cash bar

6:45 – 7:00 PM: Welcome pour of Independence, and guests seated for dinner

7:00 -8:30 PM: Buffet open, and guests are served Bull Run red & white wines

8:30-9:30 PM: Wine bar open for additional purchases

10:00PM: Event ends, Winery closes.

Raise a glass with us before summer slips away.

Ages 21+ Only.

MENU:

BBQ Beef Shoulder

Smoked Chicken

Veggie Lasagna

Coleslaw

Pasta Salad

Cornbread

Brown Sugar Pound Cake

FEATURED WINES:

Independence

2025 Chardonnay

2025 Delaney

2023 Cabernet Franc

Sweet Victory