Summer Wine Pairing Party 2026
Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Summer Wine Pairing Party 2026

15950 Lee Highway Centreville, VA 20121

The Winery at Bull Run

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About This Event

Reserve a seat at our 2026 Summer Wine Pairing Party on Friday, July 24, and enjoy an old-fashioned summer barbeque prepared for you by District Pit BBQ. Foods paired with Bull Run Wines featuring both Reds and Whites, including our 250 Commemorative white wine: Independence!

Our winemaking team will present the food & wine pairings and discuss the flavor profiles of each selection and how they complement one another.

Event timeline:

5:30 – 6:45 PM: Guest check-in, welcome mixer featuring live music and cash bar
6:45 – 7:00 PM: Welcome pour of Independence, and guests seated for dinner
7:00 -8:30 PM: Buffet open, and guests are served Bull Run red & white wines
8:30-9:30 PM: Wine bar open for additional purchases
10:00PM: Event ends, Winery closes.

Raise a glass with us before summer slips away.

Ages 21+ Only.

MENU:
BBQ Beef Shoulder
Smoked Chicken
Veggie Lasagna
Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Cornbread
Brown Sugar Pound Cake

FEATURED WINES:
Independence
2025 Chardonnay
2025 Delaney
2023 Cabernet Franc
Sweet Victory

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Date

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 05:30 pm

Location

The Winery at Bull Run
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