Sticky Entanglements Opening Reception

Transformer is thrilled to announce the opening of Sticky Entanglements, an exhibition by Baltimore, MD based artists Beth Yashnyk & Fanni Somogyi, who explore glitch as a point of metamorphosis.

Opening Reception / Meet the Artists 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Human and non-human bodies are dissected and fragmented, questioned and observed, and then reassembled in distinct ways into new hybrid forms that push the boundaries of gender and life itself. The narrative that develops between the sculptures, animations, and paintings presented in the exhibition will offer paths to speculative ideas of relationships to one’s self and to others.