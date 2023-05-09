Sticky Entanglements Artist Talk

Sticky Entanglements at Transformer features multi-media works by Beth Yashnyk and Fanni Somogyi, who explore glitch as a point of metamorphosis. Human and non-human bodies are dissected and fragmented, questioned and observed, and then reassembled in distinct ways into new hybrid forms that push the boundaries of gender and life itself. The narrative that develops between the sculptures, animations, and paintings offer paths to speculative ideas of relationships to one’s self and to others.

ARTIST TALK

Sat. May 20, 2023, 4 – 5 PM | At Transformer

Meet artists Beth Yashnyk and Fanni Somogyi and hear them speak on the themes of Sticky Entanglements.