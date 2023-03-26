STAGE FRIGHT COMEDY PRESENTS: Y2K-AYY LMAO (Free Comedy Show)

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 1:30:pm
Hello Betty’s Anchor Drop Party
Hello Betty
Community Submitted
SudHouse DCMore details
PARTY LIKE IT’S 1999! Come get CRUNK (before the world ends) as Stage Fright Comedy takes on Y2K! We’ve got a baller line-up of stand-up comedians ready to take on early ’00s themed challenges that’ll make you say BOOYAH (okay we’ll stop now).
Stage Fright is a late night alt comedy show run by local DC Comedians Justine Morris and Anthony Madalone. Stage Fright is a new kind of comedy show – a show that embraces silly, chaotic antics and strives to push the boundaries of a “normal” show. Comedians on stage will conquer their stage fright by spinning the “Chaos Wheel,” providing them a sinister twist on their set — whether that be an interpretive dance, an army of audience hecklers, or a dip into the depths of the “funky bucket.” Part open-mic, part show, all freakin’ FRIGHTENING (and funny).
RSVP so we can have a seat ready for you!
REMINDER: EVENT IS 21+ (NO UNDERAGE GUYS AND GHOULS!)
