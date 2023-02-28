St. Patrick’s Day Specials & Fundraiser for MoCo Humane Society

Available all St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 17th-19th) in both Silver Spring and Riverdale Park locations, Denizens Brewing Co. will have $5 pints of green colored PGC Premium Lager, Cool Breeze Oatmeal Stout, and Big Red Norm Red Ale. They will also have $8 Jameson shots.

Their food partner in Riverdale Park (Catalyst Hot Dogs) is offering a Corned Beef on Rye sandwich and a Hot Dog with cheesy potatoes and whiskey onions all weekend, as well (March 17th-19th).

A portion of the sales in Silver Spring will benefit the MoCo Humane Society and a portion of the sales in Riverdale Park will benefit PG Pitties Animal Rescue.