Put on something festive and let a live band set the pace for a Saturday evening in Old Town. The Basilica of Saint Mary’s Young Adult Apostolate welcomes ages 21–39 to its St. Nicholas Gala, with Noble Soul supplying the music for a holiday dance floor. An open bar, hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a photo booth round out the evening.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 6–10 p.m., at the Basilica’s Lyceum Auditorium, 313 Duke Street, Alexandria. Happy hour and check-in start at 6 p.m.; live music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 individually or $75 for a Sweetheart pair; confirm final checkout fees. Black-tie or festive formal attire and valid photo ID are requested. Bring a new, unwrapped toy if you wish to contribute to the drive. Confirm exact details with the organizer.

Official details and registration information