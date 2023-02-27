Spring Wine Fling, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), returns from Monday, March 20, through Sunday, March 31. Enjoy specialty two-course dinners with perfectly paired wines at restaurants throughout the region.

New this year, all participating restaurants will offer a $55 prix fixe dinner menu consisting of an appetizer, entrée, and two wine pairings. Changes to the program have been made to give diners an opportunity to enjoy great spring wines paired with delicious dishes to elevate their dining experience. The list of participating locations and their prix fixe offerings and pairings will be launched in the coming weeks at wineflingdc.com.