You won’t want to miss the Washington Spirit host Arsenal FC at Audi Field in the first match of the Spirit International Friendlies! See the best talent in women’s soccer from both sides of the pond go head-to-head.

Three-time NWSL Rookie of the Month and USWNT newcomer Croix Bethune and the Spirit will take on the 14-time English Women’s Super League champions featuring USWNT star and Ashburn, Virginia native, Emily Fox and England’s Alessia Russo.

The match kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Buzzard Park’s Audi Field.