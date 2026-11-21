Join musician Jim Donovan for three hours of group drumming and guided rhythm exercises in Rockville. The afternoon is built for beginners, with drums provided and no musical experience required. Donovan leads the room through simple patterns, shared playing and a quiet closing practice, giving participants time to try something new and make music together. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. for the noon start. Current early bird registration is $77, with a $97 regular price advertised. The event welcomes ages 12 and older; anyone under 18 must attend with a ticketed parent or guardian. Confirm current pricing and attendance details through the organizer’s booking page.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, noon–3 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, 100 Welsh Park Drive, Rockville. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. Drums are provided, and you may bring your own.

Official details and registration