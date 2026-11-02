Swap Your Finished Puzzles at One More Page Books

Those completed puzzles on the shelf have another evening in them—just at someone else’s table. One More Page brings back its quick puzzle exchange, giving neighbors half an hour to trade finished challenges and talk about what makes a good next one. It is a small, sociable errand with a satisfying payoff: fresh images and new pieces to tackle as the nights grow longer. Sort through your collection before you arrive, choose something another puzzler will enjoy and make room at home for a new challenge.

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 7–7:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: One More Page Books — East Falls Church/Arlington, 2200 North Westmoreland Street, Arlington, VA 22213

Price: Free; RSVP through the organizer’s public registration page.

Bring only puzzles with every piece included. This is a swap and conversation, not a speed-solving contest. RSVP and confirm any exchange guidelines, access needs and exact details with the bookstore.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Puzzle-exchange artwork courtesy of One More Page Books.