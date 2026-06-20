Sovereign is Your FIFA World Cup 2026 Headquarters

The Sovereign is celebrating the FIFA World Cup 2026 with two can’t-miss specials for every U.S. and Belgium match: $6 De Halve Maan Brugse Zot Blonde Ale on draft and half-price mussels. Whether you’re flying the Stars and Stripes or waving for the Red Devils, come hungry and thirsty. No cover, no fuss.

WHEN Fri. June 26 – New Zealand vs. Belgium @ 11pm

Knockout round matches will be added if the U.S. or Belgium advance. Stay tuned!

WHERE The Sovereign. 1206 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC

WHY: Because great football deserves great beer and better mussels. The Sovereign is bringing matchday energy, Belgian classics, and good company together for every kick of the ball. No ticket required, just show up and cheer.