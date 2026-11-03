A Free Sound Bath and Guided Meditation at Art of Living DC

Set aside one Saturday-evening hour for a quieter kind of outing. Art of Living’s sound-bath session pairs soothing sound with a simple guided meditation, offering a pause before holiday calendars begin to fill. No previous meditation experience is required, so it can work as a first visit as well as a shared plan with a friend who prefers conversation and calm to a busy bar. Leave a little breathing room around the session rather than rushing straight into the next commitment.

When: Saturday, November 21, 2026, 7–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Art of Living Foundation — Columbia Heights/Meridian Hill area, 2401 15th Street NW, Suite 7, Washington, DC 20009

Price: Free; reserve the November 21 occurrence through the organizer’s registration page.

The session also introduces the organizer’s Sahaj Samadhi Meditation course. Choose November 21 when registering, as the page also lists other dates. Confirm seating, access arrangements, current availability and exact details with the local center.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Official event image via Art of Living’s registration page.