Soul Train: Halloween Costume Party at metrobar

Friday, October 23rd, 2026 @ 6:00:pm
Fort Totten Fall Fest & Movie Night
Art Place Fort Totten — The Modern lawn
metrobarMore details
Take Halloween to the train bar with costumes, cocktails and a video-DJ soundtrack. DJ Miggl mixes music videos, throwbacks and party favorites across the screens for an evening built around dancing. The organizer lists the full opening window from noon to 1 a.m.; confirm the DJ start before planning your night. Check event age and entry policies; alcohol service is 21+.
When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, noon–1 a.m. Sunday; confirm the evening DJ set time Eastern.
Where: metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE, Edgewood, Washington, DC 20002.
Price: Free entry; food and drinks extra.
Official details, tickets and current entry requirements
Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.
Promotional artwork courtesy of metrobar.
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