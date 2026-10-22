Soul Train: Halloween Costume Party at metrobar
Saturday, October 31, 2026

Soul Train: Halloween Costume Party at metrobar

640 Rhode Island Avenue NE, Edgewood, Washington, DC 20002

metrobar

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Free entry; food and drinks extra

About This Event

Take Halloween to the train bar with costumes, cocktails and a video-DJ soundtrack. DJ Miggl mixes music videos, throwbacks and party favorites across the screens for an evening built around dancing. The organizer lists the full opening window from noon to 1 a.m.; confirm the DJ start before planning your night. Check event age and entry policies; alcohol service is 21+.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, noon–1 a.m. Sunday; confirm the evening DJ set time Eastern.
Where: metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE, Edgewood, Washington, DC 20002.
Price: Free entry; food and drinks extra.

Official details, tickets and current entry requirements

Confirm current prices, availability and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional artwork courtesy of metrobar.

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Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 12:00 pm

Location

metrobar
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