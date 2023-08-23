Solo Cello Recital – David Teie, NSO

Dumbarton Concerts kicks off its 46th season with one of the most beloved instruments of all time: the cello. In the hands of David Teie, the instrument sings its way through musical history, from Bach to Brahms and right up to the present day. The program finishes with a brand-new piece by Mr. Teie himself, specially commissioned by Dumbarton Concerts co-founder Connie Zimmer in honor of our founding Board Chair, Angelo Cicolani. A member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 1984 and a veteran of no less than nineteen concerto performances with the orchestra, David Teie is a true storyteller of the instrument.