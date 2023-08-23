Saturday, October 21, 2023

Solo Cello Recital – David Teie, NSO

3133 Dumbarton St NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20007, US
Georgetown

Dumbarton Concerts

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Price: $48

About This Event

Dumbarton Concerts kicks off its 46th season with one of the most beloved instruments of all time: the cello. In the hands of David Teie, the instrument sings its way through musical history, from Bach to Brahms and right up to the present day. The program finishes with a brand-new piece by Mr. Teie himself, specially commissioned by Dumbarton Concerts co-founder Connie Zimmer in honor of our founding Board Chair, Angelo Cicolani. A member of the National Symphony Orchestra since 1984 and a veteran of no less than nineteen concerto performances with the orchestra, David Teie is a true storyteller of the instrument.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 21, 2023 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Location

Dumbarton Concerts
View Map