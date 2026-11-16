Inside the Cup: Small Planes Coffee’s December Tasting

Find out what changes between a coffee’s origin and your morning cup at Small Planes’ public tasting. Members of the roasting team lead a comparison of coffees from their menu, sharing how sourcing and roasting choices shape the finished flavors.

This is an opportunity to ask the questions that a busy café visit rarely leaves time for. Taste side by side, notice differences and leave with a clearer idea of what you enjoy. The tasting follows a multi-step cupping process and begins promptly at 11 a.m., so arrive ready for the start.

When: Friday, December 4, 2026, starting at 11 a.m.; confirm the finish time with the organizer.

Where: Small Planes Coffee, 2400 T Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.

Price: $10 base ticket fee plus applicable checkout fees. The organizer says the $10 fee can be applied to retail coffee or merchandise purchases afterward.

View the official tasting and book. Space is limited; confirm availability and exact details. Featured photograph is an archival cupping setup courtesy of Small Planes.