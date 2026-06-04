Third Annual Small Business Vendor Showcase

Join BizLaunch and the Hyatt Regency at Crystal City for the Third Annual Small Business Vendor Showcase, a free community event celebrating small and emerging businesses across Food, Fuel, Fitness and Fun categories. Explore 80+ local businesses, meet the entrepreneurs behind the brands, sample new offerings and discover innovative products and services, all in one energetic marketplace. Rooted in community, connection and care, this event highlights startup and emerging businesses and brings that commitment to life by creating a welcoming space for neighbors, visitors and local businesses to connect and thrive.