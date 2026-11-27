Sunday, October 25th, 2026 @ 2:00:pm
30th Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade
Mount Vernon Avenue, starting at East Bellefonte Avenue
Sweetbay Yoga, Triangle Towers, 16th floorMore details
Make room for a quieter Sunday afternoon at Sweetbay Yoga in downtown Bethesda. Intersections is Laurel Goeke's quarterly workshop connecting restorative poses, breathwork, meditation and yoga philosophy, with a different focus at each gathering.
The December session welcomes all levels and offers 90 minutes to explore how those parts of a practice fit together. Plan a pause in a busy month, with time afterward for a walk through Bethesda.
When: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 1–2:30 p.m. Eastern.
Where: Sweetbay Yoga, on the 16th floor of Triangle Towers, 4853 Cordell Avenue, PH-11, Bethesda, MD 20814. Nearby street parking and public garages are available.
Admission: $45 on the current official ticket page. All levels are welcome; reserve your spot in advance.
Confirm exact details and availability with Sweetbay Yoga.
Share with friends