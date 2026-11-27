Make room for a quieter Sunday afternoon at Sweetbay Yoga in downtown Bethesda. Intersections is Laurel Goeke's quarterly workshop connecting restorative poses, breathwork, meditation and yoga philosophy, with a different focus at each gathering.

The December session welcomes all levels and offers 90 minutes to explore how those parts of a practice fit together. Plan a pause in a busy month, with time afterward for a walk through Bethesda.

When: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 1–2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Sweetbay Yoga, on the 16th floor of Triangle Towers, 4853 Cordell Avenue, PH-11, Bethesda, MD 20814. Nearby street parking and public garages are available.

Admission: $45 on the current official ticket page. All levels are welcome; reserve your spot in advance.

Confirm exact details and availability with Sweetbay Yoga.

Official workshop details and booking