Skate With Us! A Pre-Bootcamp Meetup

It’s a meet-and-greet on skates! Come skate with us at the Anacostia Park Roller Skating Pavillion on Saturday, November 18 from 11am-1pm. Our skaters will be there to answer all the questions you have about our league and our upcoming boot camp. We love derby and can’t wait to share our passion for it with you!

Please bring your own skates, the rink is not offering rentals at this time.

This will be a great event to attend whether you’re interested in becoming a derby skater, becoming a skating or non-skating official (such as referee or scorekeeper), or volunteering with us. All are welcome!