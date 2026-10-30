Sips of the Season: Holiday Entertaining Tasting in Friendship Heights

Get a head start on the season’s hosting questions with a tasting built around the holiday table. This Friendship Heights class explores wines, spirits and cocktails for moments from the opening toast to dessert. It’s a compact Thursday-evening outing for curious hosts who would enjoy trying a few ideas before planning their own gatherings.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 6:30–8 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Total Wine & More — Friendship Heights, DC, 5401 44th Street NW, Washington, DC 20015.

Price: $20 per person; reserve through the official event page.

Choose the Washington, DC event at the Friendship Heights store; the website may show a different saved shopping location in its header. This is an adult tasting experience. Confirm current availability, age and ID requirements, checkout totals and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information