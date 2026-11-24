Turn holiday errands into a neighborhood evening in Downtown Hyattsville. The Hyattsville Community Development Corporation's Sip n' Shop combines a headquarters open house with a circuit of independent businesses, plus live music, treats and warm drinks.

Start at HyCDC's headquarters on Farragut Street, then browse participating shops such as De Novo Consignment, Nest Proper and Three Little Birds Sewing. Love Yoga plans interactive activities, raffle prizes and hot chocolate. Leave time to explore a few unfamiliar storefronts between stops.

Admission is free, with optional donations supporting HyCDC's community work. Budget separately for shopping and confirm any individual business policies. Confirm participating locations and exact details with the organizer.

When: December 4, 2026, 6–8 p.m. EST

Where: Hyattsville Community Development Corporation headquarters and participating Downtown Hyattsville businesses, 4314 Farragut Street, Hyattsville, MD 20781

Price: Free admission; optional donations support HyCDC. Shopping, food and drinks may cost extra.

Official details and registration