Sip & Sculpt: A Pottery Afternoon at Locavino

Make your Saturday afternoon a little more hands-on. Pottery with a Purpose brings clay, tools and instruction to Locavino for a beginner-friendly session in shaping your own decorative pieces. The setting makes it easy to turn the workshop into a social outing: arrive with a friend, order something separately from the venue and enjoy making something together. No previous pottery experience is required.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 2–4 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Locavino — downtown Silver Spring, 8519 Fenton Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Price: $75 per person; food and drinks purchased separately.

Ages 21 and older; bring ID and reserve the November 14 session. Materials and instruction are included. This session uses air-dry clay; glazing and kiln firing are not included, and finished pieces are not waterproof or food-safe. Confirm exact details and current availability with the organizer.

Official event details · Tickets, RSVP or attendance information