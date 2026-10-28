Sip and Fold: An Origami Happy Hour in Georgetown

Trade an hour of scrolling for the pleasure of making something with your hands. Naoko Kamioka introduces the Waterbomb Base, a foundational origami fold that can become butterflies, stars, roses and other forms. This small Georgetown workshop welcomes beginners as well as intermediate folders, so the appeal is exploration rather than perfection. With an optional wine-and-cheese add-on, it makes a playful start to a Friday evening.

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Where: Washington Printmakers Gallery — Georgetown, 1675 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007.

Price: $30 workshop plus required $3 paper fee paid on the day; optional wine and cheese $10.

Ages 18 and older; maximum eight participants. Registration is required and availability may change. The gallery has stairs from the sidewalk; contact it about accessibility arrangements. Confirm exact details, the paper charge and beverage eligibility with the organizer.

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