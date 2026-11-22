Give the car playlist a rest and add your own voice to the season. Fairlington’s annual Messiah sing along turns the audience into the chorus, with the Amadeus Orchestra and guest soloists supporting Part One of Handel’s work and its celebrated Hallelujah Chorus. Dr. Louise Wilson directs the afternoon, which also includes Bach’s Concerto in D Minor for Two Violins. The appeal is the shared experience: a roomful of neighbors making a large piece of music together. Admission and parking are free. Bring your own Messiah score or buy a G. Schirmer edition at the door for $10, and arrive early to settle into the sanctuary. The public is welcome, and no tickets are required. Confirm exact program details with the organizer before attending.

Sunday, December 13, 2026, 4–6 p.m., at Fairlington United Methodist Church Sanctuary, 3900 King Street, Alexandria. Admission and parking are free; an optional score costs $10 at the door.

Official event details