Silver Spring Showcase: A Community Concert at the Fillmore

Spend a Saturday following Silver Spring’s sounds from a children’s favorite to a roots-rock headliner. This community showcase brings Mr. Gabe, General MacArthur & the Boulevards, She-Uno, Bottom Dwellers, Elikeh and The Nighthawks to the Fillmore for one extended bill. The range gives families, longtime local-music fans and curious neighbors different reasons to come through the doors. Pick an act you know, stay for one you do not, and make the evening an excuse to explore downtown Silver Spring before or after the music.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 4–11 p.m. Eastern.

Where: The Fillmore Silver Spring — downtown Silver Spring, 8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price: Currently $28.51 general admission or $44.49 VIP, including displayed fees. Children 13 and younger free with an adult. Prices increase; confirm checkout total.

Admission covers all performances. General admission is standing room; VIP includes reserved balcony seating and upstairs bar access. Check the organizer for set times, current pricing and exact attendance details before booking.

Official event details · Tickets or attendance information

Official event artwork courtesy of Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce.