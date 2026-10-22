Silent Halloween Disco Boat on the Thames — London

Add a floating dance floor to a Halloween trip to London. Silent Sounds puts three DJs on three headphone channels aboard the two-storey Dutch Master, with bars on both decks and an open-air view of the Thames. Switch between pop, disco and party classics while the city slips past. Ages 18+; costumes are encouraged. Arrive early for strict boarding, bring photo ID and wear suitable low-heeled shoes.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 6:45–11 p.m. London local time (GMT).

Where: Dutch Master boat, departing Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D, Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D, London EC3N 4DT, United Kingdom.

Price: £25.30–£37.80 across advertised ticket releases; confirm available tier.

Official details and tickets

Confirm current prices, availability, boarding or entry requirements and exact details with the organizer before attending.