Silent Halloween Disco Boat on the Thames — London
Saturday, October 31, 2026

Silent Halloween Disco Boat on the Thames — London

Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D, London EC3N 4DT, United Kingdom

Dutch Master boat, departing Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

£25.30–£37.80 across advertised ticket releases; confirm available tier

About This Event

Add a floating dance floor to a Halloween trip to London. Silent Sounds puts three DJs on three headphone channels aboard the two-storey Dutch Master, with bars on both decks and an open-air view of the Thames. Switch between pop, disco and party classics while the city slips past. Ages 18+; costumes are encouraged. Arrive early for strict boarding, bring photo ID and wear suitable low-heeled shoes.

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 6:45–11 p.m. London local time (GMT).
Where: Dutch Master boat, departing Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D, Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D, London EC3N 4DT, United Kingdom.
Price: £25.30–£37.80 across advertised ticket releases; confirm available tier.

Official details and tickets

Confirm current prices, availability, boarding or entry requirements and exact details with the organizer before attending.

Promotional image courtesy of Silent Sounds via its official ticket listing.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 31, 2026 06:45 pm

Location

Dutch Master boat, departing Tower Millennium Pier, Gate D
View Map