An oyster bar is an easy place to eat; Capital Oyster Society wants to make it an easier place to meet people, too. The new DMV social club heads to Hank’s in Old Town Alexandria for a relaxed Thursday gathering with oyster bingo and extended happy-hour specials for registered attendees. There is no formal tasting or lecture—come solo, bring a friend and let a shared enthusiasm for seafood start the conversation. The $12 ticket reserves a place at the social; everything you eat and drink is purchased separately. Advertised specials include select oysters at $2.50 each, $7 house wines and $6 select beers, plus discounted bites. Reserve in advance, and budget for your own order, taxes and gratuity. The best-supported event time is 6–8:30 p.m.; confirm exact timing, specials and availability with the organizer.

Thursday, December 10, 2026, 6–8:30 p.m., Hank’s Oyster Bar, 818 N St Asaph Street, Old Town Alexandria. $12 admission; food, beverages, taxes and gratuity are additional.

Official details and registration