Friday, June 9, 2023

Show Me Love: Pride Happy Hour

336 Randolph Pl. NE, DC
Brentwood

STABLE Arts

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

Black Techno Matters presents a very special evening of music from the legendary selector Dee Clark who will be treating us to an all vinyl set of records from 1990-93, the years that the original New Eagle Creek Saloon was open. Come with the good vibes and be ready to jive as we recreate this “friendly place, with a funky bass, for every race.”

Tags

DJHappy hour

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 9, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

STABLE Arts
View Map