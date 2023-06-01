Show Me Love: Pride Happy Hour

Sunday, June 4th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
Moveius Contemporary Ballet presents IMPRESSIONS
Dance Loft on 14
STABLE ArtsMore details
Black Techno Matters presents a very special evening of music from the legendary selector Dee Clark who will be treating us to an all vinyl set of records from 1990-93, the years that the original New Eagle Creek Saloon was open. Come with the good vibes and be ready to jive as we recreate this “friendly place, with a funky bass, for every race.”
InterestsDJ, Happy hour
Share with friends