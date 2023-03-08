Dive into Cheryl L. West’s spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock-and-roll.

March 15, 2023 — May 13, 2023

Recommended for ages 12 and older

Accessible

Inspired by Gayle F. Wald’s book Shout, Sister, Shout!, this new musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharpe—one of America’s most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists. Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women’s movement for racial and sexual equality and musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s and beyond. Dive into Cheryl L. West’s spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock-and-roll.