Shortbread Society Pop-Up

Located within the property’s Next Whisky Bar terrace, the pop-up will provide DC residents and guests at The Watergate the opportunity to purchase its signature Cherry Bakewell Shortbread on Saturday, March 25th from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. In addition to purchasing boxes of shortbread, The Next Whisky Bar’s head mixologist Kal Lemma is preparing a limited signature cocktail featuring the Cherry Bakewell, to be available exclusively during this time period.

Shortbread Society, Founded by Chef “Scottish Francis” Legge (who starred on season 5 of “Masterchef”), pairs his Granny Pearl’s treasured shortbread recipes and given them a decidedly NYC twist, which he’s bringing on premise to DC for the first time. Obsessed with proper shortbread, he and his wife Christine launched a ghost kitchen and have been hosting top-secret and exclusive popups in New York City, Jersey City and the tri-state area weekly to showcase their decadent and delicious shortbread creations. Typically, their pop-ups are announced with just hours notice, this marks the first time they’re entering the DC market and are giving their devout followers advance notice of their whereabouts.