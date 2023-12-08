SHOP MADE IN MARYLAND: GRAND OPENING WEEKEND!

Saturday, December 9th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
Shop Made in MD - College ParkMore details
Come celebrate the opening of our FIRST Maryland store. Shop, eat and drink from 120 MD makers and artists!
+MD Tote with a $100 purchase
+Sip + Shop with samples from our beer, wine, cider and juice makers
+FREE classes and DIY activations (USE CODE: ILOVEMD)
+RSVP to register to win your own 5 Person SIP + PAINT event!
FRIDAY 5-8PM – Grand Opening Party
Meet the makers and our team! Join us for complimentary drinks and DIY activations.
6-8PM FREE WINE + WATERCOLORS https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-watercolors-wsmimd-tickets-758106676477?aff=oddtdtcreator (use code ILOVEMD for complimentary ticket)
——–
SATURDAY 11AM-6PM- More Festivities
12-2PM $10 Ornament Making ((use code ILOVEMD for complimentary ticket)
3-5PM $15 DIY HOLIDAY PLANT BAR ((use code ILOVEMD for complimentary ticket)
1-4PM OLD WESTMINSTER WINERY – WINE TASTING
—–
SUNDAY 11AM – 6PM – More Festivities
11-1PM FREE ADVENT CALENDAR MAKING (use code ILOVEMD for complimentary ticket)
2-5PM DIY NATURAL CANDLE MAKING (use code ILOVEMD for complimentary ticket)
1-3PM SAPWOOD CELLARS – WINE TASTING
More details on tastings coming soon!
